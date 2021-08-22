Instant analysis: Falcons fall 37-17 to Dolphins in preseason

The Atlanta Falcons are now 0-2 through two preseason games, losing Saturday night’s matchup to the Miami Dolphins by a final score of 37-17.

It may seem like an appropriate time to panic for some Falcons fans, and it was undoubtedly an ugly loss, but in the bigger picture, nothing about the team’s poor showing on both sides of the ball should have been a major surprise considering the starters were resting.

Here’s our instant analysis of Atlanta’s offense, defense and special teams units in Saturday’s loss to Miami.

Offense

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta scored 17 points, which is an improvement overall, but the team only scored three points through the first three quarters. Quarterback AJ McCarron was showing a few signs of life in the first half but left the game with a knee injury and did not return. That left Feleipe Franks, who didn't show much as a passer -- completing 4 for 9 passes for 46 yards and an interception -- but did rush for 32 yards. It's safe to say, the Falcons should be majorly concerned about their backup QB situaton. On the ground, we saw improvement from both Caleb Huntley and Javian Hawkins. Both backs rushed for over 9.2 yards per carry. Huntley carried six times for 57 yards and a touchdown. The offensive line showed some improvement in opening up holes, but wasn't all that effective in pass protection for the second week in a row.

Defense

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Falcons' defense couldn't slow Tua Tagovailoa in the first half. If not for a failed fourth-down attempt, it would have likely been a 21-3 Dolphins lead at halftime. Tua completed 14 of 20 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in the first half before playing sparingly in the second. There were bright spots individually, such as linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee and defensive end Jonathan Bullard, but overall the Falcons struggled mightily against the run and pass pretty much all game. While we saw some of that same early pressure from Dean Pees' unit, this time, it would quickly disappear after Bullard's first-quarter sack. How much can you take from this poor performance on defense? Not a ton, as outside of Chris Williamson and Fabian Moreau, there was a lot of guys that won't be playing significant, if any, reps this season. Still, after two games the numbers are bad. Atlanta allowed 286 passing yards, 136 rushing yards, and it could have been a lot worse if not for some failed fourth-down attempts by Miami.

Story continues

Special Teams

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo got things started with a 53-yard field goal on the team's first drive, and made both of his extra point attempts. Rookie cornerback Avery Williamson had a nice 28-yard return to start the game and finished with three returns for 79 yards (26.3 yards per attempt). Chris Rowland couldn't find much room on his one kick return (16 yards), or punt return (four yards). Dom Maggio had two punts for 102 yards (51 yards per attempt).

1

1