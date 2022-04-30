Instant Analysis: What the experts say about Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys newest WR

The Dallas Cowboys selected South Alabama wideout Jalen Tolbert with the No. 88 pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. While Tolbert wasn’t an official 30 visit, receivers coach Robert Prince did conduct a private workout and was impressed with what he saw from Tolbert which played a role in him being selected.

The Cowboys addressed another need with Tolbert a big, bodied receiver with downfield playmaking ability. Tolbert checks the boxes with his size in addition to running in the 4.4s at the combine. He should be immediately step in as the team’s downfield threat thanks to his ability to naturally track the ball in the air. He finishes over either shoulder and can stack and climb defensive backs to create separation late and win at the “moment of truth”.

He may need time to develop as a nuanced route runner, but he is smooth out of his breaks and consistently works back to the ball.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Link

A three-year starter at South Alabama, Tolbert was the X receiver in offensive coordinator Major Applewhite’s offense and lined up across the formation (unlike his underclassman tape). After bypassing scholarship offers from Power 5 programs to stay close to home, he became the most prolific receiver in South Alabama history, including the first player in school history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season (he did it twice). Aside from the occasional focus drop, Tolbert shows impressive catch-point timing and adjustment skills. Although he doesn’t have elite top-end speed, he has fluid footwork and uses slight hesitation in his route breaks so he can mash the gas and create pockets of separation. Overall, Tolbert needs to tighten up a few areas of his game, but he has NFL starting traits with his

ability to track deep or sink and work back to the football.

Grade: 2nd-3rd Round (No. 59 overall)

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Link

Silky smooth athlete who has morphed into a monster over the last two seasons. Tolbert is a high-character prospect with skill elements that are dripping with NFL potential. He gave work to everyone he faced, including SEC cover corners at Tennessee. His three-sport background offers unique perspective to pull from at his position, and his route-running gives him a leg up in camp battles early on. His traits, talent and production should push him up the board, and dialing up the competitive spirit could turn him into a top-flight WR2.

Story continues

Grade: 6.21 Will Eventually be a Starter, 2-3 Round

John Owning, Pro Football Focus

Jalen Tolbert was responsible for 646 deep receiving yards this season, the fifth-most in the FBS. Here, he does a good job attacking the DBs late spot and showing late hands to win deep with the back shoulder fade. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/GEBTHnZmPS — John Owning (@JohnOwning) April 30, 2022

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Link

Jalen Tolbert is a former 2-star prospect out of the state of Alabama. Tolbert is a fifth-year player that redshirted his first season and played sparingly until his sophomore year. Over the next couple years, Tolbert continued to develop his skills as a receiver and started to see the work pay off as his production steadily increased. Tolbert finished the 2021 season with 1,474 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Tolbert possesses a good combination of size and speed that makes him a versatile receiver for the South Alabama offense. Tolbert has the speed to be a vertical threat and also has the strength and size to become a good run-after-catch receiver. Tolbert has a high upside as a player. If he continues to work on the small intricate details of being a receiver, like becoming a detailed route-runner, Tolbert can develop into a No. 1 receiving option in an NFL offense.

Ideal Role: X or Z receiver

Scheme Fit: Scheme-versatile traits

SCOUT GRADES

TDN Consensus Grade: 75.25/100 (Third Round Value)

Matt Harmon, Reception Perception

New Cowboys WR in #ReceptionPerception: – Solid success rate vs. man (70.5%) and zone coverage (81.2%)

– Ranked 3rd in contested catch rate (81.8%)

– I think he's an underrated perimeter WR prospecthttps://t.co/VwOxLEIyBh pic.twitter.com/PI2K6Etfw3 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 30, 2022

Measurables

Jalen Tolbert

WR South Alabama

6-foot-1, 194 RS Jr.

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

High School: McGill-Toolen

Combine/Pro Day: 32 1/4” Arms, 10” Hands, 76 3/8′ Wingspan, 4.49 forty, 2.58 20-yard, 1.49 10-yard, 36” Vertical, 10’3” Broad Jump, 7.08 3-Cone, 4.24 Short Shuttle

1

1