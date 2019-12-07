Instant Analysis: Everything you may have missed from the Blazers loss to the Lakers

It was a tough night for the Trail Blazers with LeBron James and the Lakers in town, and it had nothing to do with the result of the game.

Midway through the first quarter the Blazers lost starting small forward Rodney Hood.

Hood went up for a rebound, but when he landed he fell to the floor clutching his left leg. He left the game and would no return.

The Blazers would later announce he had torn his Achilles and would miss the remainder of the season.

With the next man up mentality, Kent Bazemore answered the call to fill Hoods minutes. But the blow of losing Hood was too much to overcome.

The Blazers could not stop the Lakers. Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 70 points, and the Blazers had no choice but to head to the locker room wondering where they go from here.

Final score in this one: Lakers 139 - Blazers 113.

QUOTABLES:

LeBron James on facing Carmelo Anthony:

It's always special, it's always special to be the floor with a friend of mine. We have so much history, we have been playing against each other since 2001. It all started in Colorado Springs at the Jr. Olympics and we've been competing for a long time, being on the same team at the Olympics and he's my brother. It's always great to be able to compete and to be on the same floor period, no matter if it's on team USA when we were teammates or competing.

Damian Lillard on Rodney Hood's injury:

It's tough, man. You hate to see injuries in the league period, but you hate to see one of your teammates go down to an injury like that, especially a starter and somebody that's really a good person, having a great season, fitting in really well with our team and a big part of what we do. You feel for him personally more than anything. Just sad to see that happen to him.

Coach Stotts on dealing with tough injuries:

Just gotta keep going forward. I mean we've got a season to play, as disappointing as it is to lose players to injuries, we have a team and we gotta just keep competing and playing. I mean you don't have any other choice, you have disappointment for that player, that's why I don't think anyone is in there feeling sorry for us and the team, I think everyone's feeling sorry for Rodney (Hood) or Zach (Collins) or Nurk (Jusuf Nurkic) or whatever it is, you feel for that player. But as a team we have a job to do, and we gotta go out and compete and try to win games.

BEST OF SOCIAL:

Rodney Hood took less money to stay in Portland. He was shooting the lights out this season. A journeyman who'd found his home. This is such a bummer. I know he'll be back, but such a profound bummer. — karmelo ianthony (@IanKarmel) December 7, 2019

To add insult to injury, streamers the fall from the rafters after a Blazers victory accidentally fell down from a section of Moda. Blazers down 136-109. That kinda night. pic.twitter.com/gmyjODbUh3 — Peter Socotch (@PSocotchNBCS) December 7, 2019

Terry got ejected, by rule Nurk is now head coach — Joe Simons (@joesimonssays) December 7, 2019

I can't decide what I'm going to tell my kids. Was this @BrunoMars or Zach Galifianakis? lol 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️



#Littlebittaller 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NbU5cZI6iH



— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) December 6, 2019

We can't just ignore how 🔥 @bosnianbeast27's suit game is! pic.twitter.com/HcO9TEk3DP — Chris Burkhardt (@CBurkhardtNBCS) December 7, 2019

Terry Stotts has been ejected after getting a double tech... He has been heated all night. That foul call on Baze was the final straw — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudsonNBCS) December 7, 2019

