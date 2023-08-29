Instant analysis of every position group on Rams’ 53-man roster

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the regular season, the Los Angeles Rams have trimmed their roster down to 53 players. They trimmed their roster before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, cutting the likes of Logan Bruss, Robert Rochell and Brett Rypien to get under the limit.

Things are bound to change between now and Week 1, especially considering they don’t have a kicker on the active roster, so this is only the initial group of players for Los Angeles.

But nonetheless, here are our quick thoughts on the group the Rams have put together with the season approaching.

Quarterback

Kept: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett

Cut: Brett Rypien, Dresser Winn

No real surprises here. The Rams could have kept Rypien as the third quarterback in case Bennett wasn’t ready to be Stafford’s backup, but they must feel confident enough in the rookie to step up in case Stafford gets hurt.

Running back

Kept: Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Zach Evans

Cut: Royce Freeman

The Rams probably could’ve gone with three running backs and may have if Rivers didn’t shine in the preseason, but they couldn’t risk losing him on the waiver wire. He’s a solid No. 3 option with the rookie Evans slotting in as the fourth tailback.

Wide receiver

Kept: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek, Demarcus Robinson

Cut: Braxton Burmeister, Tyler Hudson, Lance McCutcheon, Xavier Smith, Austin Trammell, Tyler Johnson

Johnson was always the wild card in this group, sitting on the roster bubble for most of the summer and preseason. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it through the final wave of cuts. The Rams could look to bring him back on the practice squad, but for now, they have six solid receivers rounding out the depth chart.

Tight end

Kept: Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Long, Davis Allen

Cut: Christian Sims, Camren McDonald, Nikola Kalinic

Keeping those four tight ends was the expectation all along for the Rams. Sims, McDonald and Kalinic never had much of a chance to make the team, unless Long began the year on the PUP list, which he will not.

Offensive line

Kept: Rob Havenstein, Alaric Jackson, Warren McClendon Jr., Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Steve Avila, Joe Noteboom, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Zach Thomas, Kevin Dotson

Cut: Logan Bruss, A.J. Arcuri, Mike McAllister, Grant Miller, Sean Maginn

Bruss being cut is a major surprise and a shocking development. He was the team’s third-round pick and top selection in the 2022 draft, and just over a year later, he’s been cut. Thomas and Dotson were not expected to make the team just a few weeks ago but the trade for Dotson gives the Rams some depth and Thomas’ play in the preseason was impressive.

Defensive line

Kept: Aaron Donald, Bobby Brown III, Earnest Brown IV, Kobie Turner, Jonah Williams, Desjuan Johnson, Larrell Murchison

Cut: Taron Vincent, T.J. Carter, Marquise Copeland

Murchison makes it over Copeland, which was not expected. Johnson also seemed like he was slipping down the depth chart on the defensive line but he makes the team as a seventh-round rookie and Mr. Irrelevant. Otherwise, there were no real surprises in this group.

Outside linebacker

Kept: Michael Hoecht, Byron Young, Nick Hampton, Zach VanValkenburg, Ochaun Mathis

Cut: Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas

Mathis is a candidate to start the year on injured reserve, which would cause him to miss the first four games before potentially returning. This entire position group was up for grabs but Thomas was the Rams’ best edge rusher this preseason, so his release is somewhat shocking. VanValkenburg earned his spot with some stout play against the run this preseason.

Inside linebacker

Kept: Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel

Cut: Kelechi Anyalebechi, Ryan Smenda, Jaiden Woodbey, DeAndre Square

Just like tight end, this was expected to be the linebacker group since camp started. Jones and Rozeboom will get most of the snaps at linebacker, with Hummell backing them up and playing special teams. This is a position that should land one or two players on the practice squad.

Cornerback

Kept: Cobie Durant, Ahkello Witherspoon, Derion Kendrick, Tre Tomlinson, Shaun Jolly

Cut: Timarcus Davis, Tyon Davis, Vincent Gray, Jordan Jones, Cameron McCutcheon, Robert Rochell

Rochell was one of the other major surprises on cutdown day. He was a fourth-round pick in 2021 but couldn’t climb out of the basement of the depth chart last year and had coverage issues this preseason. Him playing deep into the third preseason game may have been the writing on the wall, especially after he played poorly in that contest.

Safety

Kept: Jordan Fuller, John Johnson III, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, Jason Taylor II

Cut: Tanner Ingle, Quindell Johnson, Rashad Torrence

This was a competitive group that featured three solid undrafted rookies, all of whom were cut. Taylor made the 53-man roster despite missing some time with injuries, only getting snaps in the opener against the Chargers. Ingle and Johnson are good practice squad candidates.

Special teams

Kept: Alex Ward, Ethan Evans

Cut: Tanner Brown

The Rams don’t have a kicker on the 53-man roster right now after cutting Brown. They’ll need to find someone in the next week or so, either via waiver claim, trade or free agency.

