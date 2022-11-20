Instant analysis from Eagles win over the Colts in Week 11

The Eagles moved to 9-1 on the season after a come-from-behind 17-16 win over the Colts (4-6-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Philadelphia used a late 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a seven-yard touchdown run from Jalen Hurts with 1:20 left in regulation. A Jake Elliott extra point put the Eagles up 17-16, and the defense was able to close things out.

Haason Reddick got away with a facemask on a sack of Matt Ryan on the prior possession, holding the Colts to just a field goal.

Eagles need to regain offensive magic

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia escaped with the victory, but it was all Jalen Hurts on offense, mixed in with some A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Miles Sanders and an efficient rushing attack were missing in the win, coupled with dominance up front.

The Eagles were 5-12 on third down, and the 314 total yards were far below the almost 400 the team had been averaging before the Monday night loss.

Eagles reinforcements paid off

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor went off early, but the additions of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh clearly paid dividends down the stretch.

Taylor gained just 35 yards on 15 carries the rest of the way, showing Howie Roseman that his move paid off for at least one week.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire