Instant analysis of Eagles trading a 4th round pick to Bears for DE Robert Quinn

Glenn Erby
The rich are getting richer, as Mike Garafalo and Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears are trading pass rusher Robert Quinn to the undefeated Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Quinn is a three-time Pro Bowler who has played the last two-plus seasons with Chicago, giving Philadelphia another dynamic pass rusher who can win one-on-one battles.

With the team preparing for the Steelers and a potential chance for Quinn to play, here are several takeaways and instant analysis of the move.

Quinn replaces Derek Barnett

Jackson will likely go back to being inactive, but the move frees up about 20 organic pass rush snaps or Quinn plenty of opportunities to pressure the quarterback.

Eagles paying little money

Quinn signed a 5 year, $70,000,000 contract with the Chicago Bears, including a $3,000,000 signing bonus, $30,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $14,000,000.

In 2022, Quinn will earn a base salary of $7,822,222 while carrying a cap hit of $7,822,222 and a dead cap value of $7,822,222.

The Bears will pay the bulk of Quinn’s salary in the trade.

Quinn should excel in Philly

Quinn was having a quiet season before the trade, but he’ll see far fewer doubles teams with Philadelphia’s dynamic and talented defensive front.

Quinn produces

A mercenary-style pass rusher, Quinn has amassed 10+ sacks five times in his career while logging 5+ sacks four other times in his career.

