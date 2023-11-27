Instant analysis of the Eagles thrilling 37-34 overtime win vs. Bills in Week 12

The Eagles overcame a 17-7 first-half deficit for the second straight game, using a 59-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to take the Bills to overtime.

Elliott tied the game with 20 seconds remaining. After the Bills went ahead with a field goal on the first possession of overtime, Hurts put the game away with a walk-off 12-yard score that made the Eagles the only 10-1 team in the NFL.

Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, outplaying Buffalo’s Josh Allen late in the first of what could be many high-profile matchups in their careers.

With a Week 13 showdown with San Francisco looming, here’s an instant analysis of Sunday’s comeback win.

Brian Johnson

After a disastrous first half, Johnson settled the Eagles offense down and finshed the night with 65 offensive plays.

The Eagles were 4-11 on third down, but finished with 378 yards of total offense after exiting the first half with just 100 yards.

#Eagles scored 30 points in the 2nd half/OT Credit to Sirianni, Brian Johnson and Jalen Hurts for the adjustments — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 27, 2023

Designed run for Jalen Hurts

After the win, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata admitted that this run became an automatic based on movement from the Bills safety.

FINAL: Eagles 37, Bills 34 The Eagles call a QB draw on their first red zone play of overtime for Jalen Hurts game-winning TD run. Hurts was not contacted by a defender until he reached the 1-yard line.#BUFvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mO8HTJDuyQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 27, 2023

Eagles taking advantage of lucky situations

The #Eagles are 7-1 in one-score games this year. First team to start 10-1 in consecutive seasons since the 2005-2006 #Colts. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 27, 2023

Zaccheaus made some big plays during his time in Atlanta, and made the biggest play of his Eagles career.

Olamide Zaccheaus says Jalen Hurts lead him to where he should go on his big TD with his eyes “I saw him looking towards where I should be running” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/7e9KmsiR5H — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 27, 2023

Zaccheaus had the one catch on the night, for a huge 29 yard touchdown.

Eagles made history

Philadelphia improved to 10-1 for the second-consecutive season and is the fourth team in NFL history to win at least 10 of their first 11 games of a season in consecutive years, joining the 1941-42 CHICAGO BEARS, 2005-06 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS and 1972-73 MIAMI DOLPHINS.

Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was electric, passing for 339 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 81 yards with two touchdowns in Week 12.

Allen has eight career games with at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young (eight games) for the most such games in NFL history.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire