Instant analysis of Eagles thrilling 34-31 win over Commanders in overtime

The Commanders took their best shot, but Jake Elliott’s legendary foot got the Eagles off the hook with a thrilling 34-31 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and Elliott kicked a 54-yard field goal in overtime to lift Philadelphia to a 34-31 win over Washington on Sunday for their second straight 4-0 start.

Elliott also kicked field goals of 41, 47, and 36 yards daily, assuring he’ll be NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

With preparation for the Rams set to begin, here is an instant analysis of Sunday’s win.

Another 100 yard game for A.J. Brown

Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch before running it in for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown already with 6 catches for 130 yards and a TD, making Eagles history.

A.J. Brown is the fifth Eagle since 1970 to record 130+ receiving yards in back-to-back games, joining Jeremy Maclin (2014), DeSean Jackson (2009, '10), Mike Quick (1983, '85) and Harold Jackson (1972). #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 1, 2023

Brown finished the day with 9 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Fletcher Cox

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Cox had four tackles and two quarterback hits in another strong performance.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Even with A.J. Brown dominating, Smith had 7 catches for 78 yards on 9 targets.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

On a day where A.J. Brown dominated, Swift had 14 carries, for 56 yards and one rushing touchdown.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sweat had five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one quarterback hit.

Eagles penalty woes

Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni waits for the call on the field against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles had 11 penalties for 80 yards on the afternoon.

Eagles 3rd down woes

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Midway through the fourth quarter, Philadelphia was 3-of-9 on third downs, and finished 4-12.

Haason Reddick first sack

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Reddick believes in the notion that sacks come in bunches and the All-Pro logged his first of the season on Sunday.

Josh Jobe rookie play

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jahan Dotson scored a touchdown on the final play from scrimmage.

With what appeared to be inside help from a safety or linebacker, Jobe should not have backpedaled while already standing in the end zone, and he shouldn’t have given up the outside on the curl route.

Jake Elliott is the best

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Tucker gets the accolades, but Jake Elliott is the best place kicker in football today.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire