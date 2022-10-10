Instant analysis of Eagles staying undefeated after 20-17 win over the Cardinals

The Eagles showed grit and heart, outlasting the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium with all eyes on a looming Sunday night matchup against the Cowboys.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Eagles remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team, defeating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola’s late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right.

Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3 while advancing to the Super Bowl.

Here’s an instant analysis of Sunday’s win.

Last drive for the ages

Cameron Dicker wrapped up a 17-play, 70-yard drive that lasted 7:58 and ended with the rookie kicker breaking Kyler Murray’s heart again.

A.J. Brown

Brown had three catches for 32 yards on the first series but went the rest of the game without a catch as the Eagles leaned on DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

AJ Brown with 0 targets for 3 quarters and he wasn't in the end zone on the route where they needed a TD. Very odd. Don't like it — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) October 9, 2022

Eagles continue making history

The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished the regular season 13-3.

Jalen Hurts moved past Cam Newton for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 25 starts.

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts has 19 rushing touchdowns in his first 24 career starts and now has surpassed Cam Newton and his 18 rushing touchdowns for the most rushing touchdowns all-time by a quarterback in his first 25 NFL starts. pic.twitter.com/skQfunl6SQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2022

Injuries to monitor

Philadelphia will start preparation for Dallas, and the injury situation will be something to monitor.

Jordan Mailata will likely return, but Jason Kelce and Landon Dickerson both had to exit the ball game with various injuries.

Eagles tackling issues

Philadelphia will have to shore up their tackling ahead of the matchup with Dallas, and middle linebacker T.J. Edwards will be the primary recipient of an intense film session.

