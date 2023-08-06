Instant analysis of the Eagles signing linebacker Myles Jack to a one-year deal

Howie Roseman said he’d eventually address the linebacker position, and on Sunday evening, Philadelphia signed Myles Jack to a deal.

Philadelphia released Davion Taylor on Sunday, and the team added depth after Nakobe Dean suffered an ankle injury, agreeing to a deal with Zach Cunningham.

Here’s an instant analysis of the move.

Jack has history

Jack, 27, has played seven NFL seasons after the Jaguars drafted him out of UCLA.

Jack has flourished despite the injury concerns coming out of UCLA, playing 103 of 114 possible games with 95 career starts.

He played six seasons with Jacksonville, last season with Pittsburgh.

