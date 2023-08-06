Instant analysis of the Eagles signing linebacker Zach Cunningham to a one-year deal

Howie Roseman said he’d eventually address the linebacker position, and on Sunday evening, Philadelphia signed Zach Cunningham to a deal.

Philadelphia released Davion Taylor on Sunday, and the team added depth after Nakobe Dean suffered an ankle injury, agreeing to a deal with Myles Jack as well.

Cunningham played six seasons for the Texans and Titans. He had 392 solo tackles, 228 assists, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Here’s an instant analysis of the move.

Career lows

Cunningham was placed on injured reserve twice during the 2022 season and made only six appearances, logging a career-low 24 tackles across 193 defensive snaps.

Cunningham was signed after a tryout, so that means his injured elbow is now healthy.

Cunningham's history

The Texans selected him out of Vanderbilt in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Cunningham played with the Texans until the 2021 season, and he then joined the Tennessee Titans and played there for the rest of 2021 and in 2022.

Cunningham can be productive

Cunningham logged more than 100 tackles in three straight years from 2018 through 2020, including 2020 when he led the league with 164 stops.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire