Instant analysis of Eagles signing LB Eric Wilson

The Eagles quietly made another huge signing Wednesday, inking former Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson to a one-year deal.

Mike Garafolo reported that Wilson can make up to $3.25 million this season with incentives.

An up-and-coming linebacker, Wilson is arriving in Philadelphia just as his ascension as a top-tier linebacker is beginning.

Here are a few takeaways from the deal.

Wilson will start and flourish

paired with Alex Singleton, the Eagles may finally have a solution for their problems at linebacker. Wilson logged 122 tackles, three sacks, and three interceptions last season for the Vikings under new Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis in Minnesota.

Wilson can cash out if he plays well

Playing on a one-year prove-it deal, Wilson could land a deal similar to Matt Milano's with Buffalo.

Eagles definitely going CB in first-round

the Micah Parson dream is over but the Eagles can definitely now focus on either Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn. The Eagles could still land a free agent cornerback along with another linebacker in the mid-rounds of the draft.

