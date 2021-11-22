Instant analysis of Eagles signing LB T.J. Edwards to a contract extension

Howie Roseman continues to take care of the homegrown talent, this time inking upstart linebacker T.J. Edwards a one-year extension of his current deal.

A rookie free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019, Edwards would have become a restricted free agent after the season.

Edwards is the fifth Eagle to sign an extension since the start of this season. Here are takeaways and observations from the move.

1. Edwards has been A+ against the run

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards had 10 tackles against the Saints, the timely interception, and now has over 44 tackles since being inserted into the lineup.

2. Edwards gets rewarded

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

a href=”https://theeagleswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/22/philadelphia-eagles-tj-edwards-contract-details/”>Roseman gave Edwards over $1 million in a signing bonus and he didn’t have to sign linebacker at all. Philly could have used a first, second, or right of refusal restricted free-agent tender on Edwards.

Edwards gets a million today and the Eagles keep him off the restricted tender market.

An undrafted free agent in 2019, Roseman rewarded the hard work.

1

1