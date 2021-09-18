Instant analysis of Eagles signing Josh Sweat to contract extension

The Eagles signed one of their young building blocks on the defensive line to a new deal, inking Josh Sweat to a three-year extension through 2024.

Sweat was in the final year of his rookie deal.

Here’s instant analysis, takeaways, and details of the deal.

Extremely fair deal for Eagles

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Eagles get Sweat on a three-year deal worth $13.3 million per season and Howie Roseman was able to get the deal done before the pass rusher was able to have a monster 2021 season.

Derek Barnett no longer a priority?

10. Derek Barnett: $10,051,000

Depending on who you ask, the Eagles are either looking to get value in the next deal with Barnett, or they could be prepared to let the 2017 first-round pick walk altogether. For months now, the assumption was that Barnett would get the new deal.

Top-20 pass rusher

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat's new deal puts him in the top-20 of all NFL pass rushers per Over The Cap, while still leaving Philadelphia flexibility for other areas.

1

1