Instant analysis of Eagles signing Jordan Mailata to a 4-year, $64M contract extension

The Eagles signed Jordan Mailata to a massive four-year, $64 million contract extension, locking the talented left tackle up until he’s 28-years old.

Mailata gets his deal hours before the 2021 season opener and it’s locked Philadelphia’s talented offensive line up beyond the 2022 season, not including Jason Kelce.

Here are takeaways and instant analyses from the move.

Ultimate Rags to Riches story

A former seventh-round draft choice with no previous football experience, Mailata signed a four-year extension with Philadelphia for $64 million with a max of $80 million and $40.85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. It's a huge day for Mailata as well as the league's International Pathway Program.

Mailata top-10 contract

With the deal, Mailata is now tied with Taylor Lewan for average per year with his $16 million per season.

Eagles corps locked up through next three years

The expectation is that Jason Kelce will retire at the season's end, but with Landon Dickerson on a rookie deal, Philadelphia has the bulk of their line locked up through 2023.

