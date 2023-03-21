Instant analysis of the Eagles signing free agent safety Justin Evans to a deal

The Eagles have added safety depth after announcing veteran Justin Evans’s signing to a one-year deal.

The move was made hours after C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Detroit Lions on a one-year, $8 million deal.

In 15 games last season with New Orleans, Evans played 40% of the snaps, logging 29 total tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

Here’s an instant analysis of the move.

Evans worked his way back from injury

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Evans missed an entire season (2019) on Injured Reserve after suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

The following year, 2020, Evans spent four months on the Physically Unable to Perform list rehabbing the injury, and he missed the entire 2021 season before returning to the NFL last season.

Evans has experience

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old Evans was drafted in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers out of Texas A&M.

As a rookie, Evans had 66 combined tackles (50 solos), six pass deflections, and three interceptions in 14 games and 11 starts for Tampa Bay.

In 2018, Evans received an overall grade of 67.7 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked as the 52nd-best grade among all qualified safeties during that season.

Eagles depth at safety

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s 2022 starters C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit) and Marcus Epps (Las Vegas) are moving on.

The Eagles still have young veterans K’Von Wallace, Reed Blankenship, and Andre Chachere, and slot cornerbacks Josiah Scott and Avonte Maddox can also transition to safety.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire