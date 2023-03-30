Instant analysis of the Eagles signing DT Kentavius Street to a deal

Howie Roseman builds through the trenches, and Philadelphia added another talented defensive tackle to the roster after signing Kentavius Street to a deal.

Street was a fourth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State.

The fifth-year pro was a vital part of the Saints’ 2022 defensive front and played a key role in New Orleans’s 20-10 win over Philadelphia in Week 17 at Lincoln Financial Field.

With the move now complete, here is an instant analysis of the signing.

Street was productive in 2022

The defensive tackle had a career-best 3.5 quarterback sacks, 29 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss in 2022.

Street was formidable at N..C. State

Playing alongside Bradley Chubb, Street played in 51 career games (35 starts) at N.C. State, registering 123 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and six passes defended.

Eagles depth chart

The Eagles lost Javon Hargrave to San Francisco in free agency and retained Fletcher Cox for the 2023 season.

Street joins Cox, second-year star Jordan Davis, third-year contributor Milton Williams, along with Marlon Tuipulotu, Noah Elliss, and Marvin Wilson.

NFL Draft impact

By retaining Darius Slay and James Bradberry, cornerback is no longer the most significant need on the board.

Howie Roseman loves to build from the inside out and will look to find Cox’s eventual replacement.

Calijah Kancey, Jalen Carter, and Bryan Bresee are some names to watch.

Eagles taking flyers on young players

After signing older veterans during the last retool, the Eagles are going young at specific positions of need.

Three of the players signed in the secondary are 27 or younger. Terrell Edmunds (26), Justin Evans (27), and Greedy Williams (25).

Street is 26 and an ever improving player.

If Philadelphia can tap into that potential, the retool could result in multiple Super Bowl appearances.

