Instant analysis of the Eagles signing CB Steven Nelson

The Eagles’ patience paid off, as Howie Roseman was able to add another talented cornerback to the roster, at a bargain price.

After signing Steven Nelson to a one-year deal, worth $4 million, Philadelphia’s secondary is quietly ascending up the boards.

Here’s a breakdown of Nelson’s arrival and what it means.

Weakness has become a strength

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) runs out onto the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The Eagles secondary used to cause tears for fans and analysts, but this group could be special. After adding another cornerback, Philadelphia's season-opening secondary should consist of Darius Slay (CB), Steven Nelson (CB), Avonte Maddox (Slot), Rodney McLeod (safety), and Anthony Harris as well. A former weakness is now something to be excited about.

Slay gets a break

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a long reception against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) and cornerback Darius Slay (24) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

This news could keep Darius Slay around another season or two. The Eagles may or may not play much man coverage this season, but Slay can now stay on one side of the field, no longer needing to travel.

Jonathan Gannon wizardry

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, right, talks with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon talks with during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Eagles' new defensive coordinator now has all the tools to blitz, disguise coverage, and confuse opposing quarterbacks, all while having the coverage on the backend to help keep star wideouts from going off and having a field day.

NFC East odd

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Brandon Graham #55 after sacking Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Eagles were expected to be the worse team in the NFC East this season, but several value signings have Philadelphia trending up. If Jalen Hurts can become more accurate and DeVonta Smith can hit the ground running, lookout.

