Instant analysis of the Eagles signing Bears free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow

The Eagles now have two three-down linebackers on their roster after signing Nicholas Morrow to a one-year deal.

We’ve agreed to terms with LB Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal.@toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/21WPcBLHsq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 21, 2023

Morrow, an athletic and versatile linebacker, took an unconventional path to the Eagles, landing an undrafted free agent deal with the Raiders out o Division III Greenville College in Illinois.

With the move now official, here’s an instant analysis and notes about the one-year deal.

