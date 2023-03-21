Instant analysis of the Eagles signing Bears free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow

Glenn Erby

The Eagles now have two three-down linebackers on their roster after signing Nicholas Morrow to a one-year deal.

Morrow, an athletic and versatile linebacker, took an unconventional path to the Eagles, landing an undrafted free agent deal with the Raiders out o Division III Greenville College in Illinois.

With the move now official, here’s an instant analysis and notes about the one-year deal.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories