Instant analysis from Eagles embarrassing 13-7 loss to Giants in Week 12

With all eyes on a potential NFC East title shot down the line, the Eagles embarrassed themselves on offense Sunday, dropping a 13-7 tilt to the Giants, and blowing the built-up momentum from two straight wins.

Philadelphia’s defense was solid all day, but four turnovers and costly drops left the road team sitting at 5-7 and preparing to return to MetLife Stadium next week to battle the Jets.

Here are some observations from Sunday’s embarrassment.

1. Jalen Hurts growing pains

The Eagles’ second-year quarterback started his 16th NFL game on Sunday, and it may have been his worst outing as a pro.

With some in the media wondering if Hurts had finally solidified the franchise quarterback tag for this organization, the second-year star went 14-31 for 129-yards and 3 interceptions.

2. Eagles struggle without Jordan Howard

Philadelphia logged over 200+ rushing yards on Sunday, but there’s a physical element missing with Howard ruled out.

Hurts led the Eagles with 77 rushing yards, while Boston Scott and Miles Sanders both had 64-yards.

3. Jalen Reagor regressing

Reagor caught 2 of his 7 targets for 31-yards, but this game will be defined by his two late drops to help seal the Giants victory.

4. Eagles defense was solid again

The Eagles held Kenny Golladay to 3 catches for 50-yards, held Saquon Barkley to 40-yards on 13-carries and played inspired football while holding the Giants to 13 total points despite 4 offensive turnovers.

5. Injury woes continue

Jason Kelce left Sunday’s game but was able to return, and his knee injury will be something to watch.

Jack Driscoll played well at right guard in relief of Brandon Brooks but had to be carted off with an ankle injury.

