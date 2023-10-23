Instant analysis of Eagles’ dominant 31-17 win over Dolphins on Sunday Night Football

The Eagles answered the call and moved to 6-1 on the season after a dominant 31-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday night in front of a packed crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

Wearing the Kelly Green alternates for the first time since 2010, Philadelphia rode a gritty performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for 279 yards and combined three scores to lead the Birds to a primetime victory.

Tyreek Hill accounted for 88 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, but the Eagles were able to absorb the Miami punches while not allowing any primary scoring drives.

With the Birds set to face the Commanders in Week 8, we’re looking at an instant analysis of Sunday’s massive win.

