Instant analysis of Eagles dominant 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3
The Eagles are 3-0 after a 24-8 defeat over Carson Wentz and the Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia amassed 400 yards of offense while holding Washington to 240 yards and sacking quarterback Carson Wentz a career-high nine times, as the former No. 2 overall pick was battered all afternoon.
The Eagles will now regroup and prepare to host their Super Bowl-winning coach, Doug Pederson, who is now the coach of the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here’s an instant analysis of Sunday’s action.
DeVonta Smith is him
(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
One of the initial reactions to the Eagles acquiring A.J. Brown centered around how it would impact DeVonta Smith.
The second-year wide receiver has constantly said all the correct things, and even after being held without a catch, Smith was one of Brown’s biggest cheerleaders following the former Titan star’s 10-catch, 155-yard debut.
On Sunday against the Commanders, Smith was some Batman and all ‘Slim Reaper’ after leading Philadelphia with eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets.
The eight catches and 169 yards were all career highs for the former Heisman Trophy winner.
Brandon Graham redemption tour
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Graham has talked about playing beyond 2022, and on Sunday, he looked like a more explosive version of himself.
Dominating former teammate Carson Wentz, Graham logged six tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflected, 2.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits.