Instant analysis of Eagles dominant 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3

The Eagles are 3-0 after a 24-8 defeat over Carson Wentz and the Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia amassed 400 yards of offense while holding Washington to 240 yards and sacking quarterback Carson Wentz a career-high nine times, as the former No. 2 overall pick was battered all afternoon.

The Eagles will now regroup and prepare to host their Super Bowl-winning coach, Doug Pederson, who is now the coach of the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s an instant analysis of Sunday’s action.

DeVonta Smith is him

One of the initial reactions to the Eagles acquiring A.J. Brown centered around how it would impact DeVonta Smith.

The second-year wide receiver has constantly said all the correct things, and even after being held without a catch, Smith was one of Brown’s biggest cheerleaders following the former Titan star’s 10-catch, 155-yard debut.

On Sunday against the Commanders, Smith was some Batman and all ‘Slim Reaper’ after leading Philadelphia with eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets.

The eight catches and 169 yards were all career highs for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Brandon Graham redemption tour

Graham has talked about playing beyond 2022, and on Sunday, he looked like a more explosive version of himself.

Dominating former teammate Carson Wentz, Graham logged six tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflected, 2.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits.

