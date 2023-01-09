Instant analysis of Eagles clinching No. 1 seed after 22-16 win over Giants in Week 18
The Eagles are the top team in the NFC after clinching home-field advantage throughout the playoffs following a 22-16 win over the Giants.
1. Jake Elliott to the rescue
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
A Pro Bowl-caliber kicker, Elliott was 5-5 on the afternoon with a long of 54. He also converted one extra point.
2. Jalen Hurts was rusty
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts was in pain following the win and he exuded some rust on the afternoon, going 20-of-35 passing with no touchdowns while finishing 1 of 5 in the red zone.
He’ll spend the next week or so continuing to rehab and prepare for the divisional round.