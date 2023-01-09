Instant analysis of Eagles clinching No. 1 seed after 22-16 win over Giants in Week 18

The Eagles are the top team in the NFC after clinching home-field advantage throughout the playoffs following a 22-16 win over the Giants.

1. Jake Elliott to the rescue

A Pro Bowl-caliber kicker, Elliott was 5-5 on the afternoon with a long of 54. He also converted one extra point.

2. Jalen Hurts was rusty

Hurts was in pain following the win and he exuded some rust on the afternoon, going 20-of-35 passing with no touchdowns while finishing 1 of 5 in the red zone.

He’ll spend the next week or so continuing to rehab and prepare for the divisional round.

