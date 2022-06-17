Instant analysis of Eagles agreeing to deal with former 49ers S Jaquiski Tartt

Roster Move: Eagles have agreed to terms with S Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IMX8Nve9L5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 17, 2022

The Eagles quietly added more depth and competition to the roster, agreeing to a one-year deal with former 49ers safety, Jaquiski Tartt.

A 2015 second-round draft pick (46th overall) by San Francisco, Tartt has quietly developed into a solid starting safety in the NFL. He’ll immediately compete for a starting role opposite Anthony Harris.

With Philadelphia on break until the start of training camp, here are four observations from the move.

Marcus Epps gets competition

We’ve spent all offseason building Marcus Epps up as the next great safety and he’ll now compete with Tartt for the opportunity to start next to Anthony Harris. A big, physical safety, Tartt could give Harris competition at both safety spots as well and this dynamic will be something to watch.

Tartt has big game experience

Tartt has started 64 of the 80 games he played in San Francisco since 2015, and that includes six postseason matchups and Super Bowl 54.

Eagles depth at safety

You can never have enough depth at the safety position and after adding Tartt, Philadelphia has an inexperienced group that includes Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, Andre Chachere, K’Von Wallace, Jared Mayden, and Reed Blankenship.

