Instant analysis of Eagles agreeing to deal with CB James Bradberry

Howie Roseman’s offseason of success continued on Wednesday after the Eagles agreed to a one-year deal with the former New York Giants cornerback.

Bradberry signed for $7.5 million, plus another $2.5 million in incentives, raising the deal to $10 million and giving Philadelphia another talented Pro Bowl cornerback to pair opposite Darius Slay.

Bradberry was released by the Giants last week due to salary cap issues and he’ll now give Philadelphia the top tandem in the NFC East.

Here are more instant analyses and takeaways.

Eagles landed a playmaker

Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) cannot make the catch as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has been missing playmakers in the secondary and now they have two of the NFL’s best at dictating the pace to the opposition when targeted.

There are two NFL players since 2016 with 15+ interceptions and 80+ pass breakups: Darius Slay

James Bradberry Now, they're starting opposite each other. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) May 18, 2022

Eagles have increased talent on the roster

Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Roseman spent all offseason talking about not wasting assets and the Eagles GM has been the star of the spring after adding several big named producers to the roster.

– WR AJ Brown

– LB Haason Reddick

– CB James Bradberry

– DT Jordan Davis (Round 1)

– C Cam Jurgens (Round 2)

– LB Nakobe Dean (Round 3)

– LB Kyzir White

– WR Zach Pascal

Production matters in the NFL and Philadelphia has an instant impact player at several key spots.

Eagles land a key player late in the process

[Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Browns 8 20 16

Bradberry didn’t make the Eagles wait until training camp to sign, but Philadelphia has landed solid cornerbacks late in the NFL free agency process. Roseman has said repeatedly throughout the offseason that he would be aggressive when adding to the roster, and the Eagles’ GM pounced immediately.

Story continues

Impact on young CB's

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will continue to develop their young cornerbacks on the roster and guys like Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr., and others shouldn’t be discouraged by Bradberry’s arrival.

Bradberry turned way more money

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Bradberry had about 11 offers on the open market, but the opportunity to be the unquestioned starter, while also having a chance to win now was the biggest factor.

James Bradberry wanted to put himself in a winning situation. This was a key part of everything that unfolded the past few months. He had better deals out there, but chose the Eagles. https://t.co/gpkscMxETb — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 18, 2022

1

1