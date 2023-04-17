Instant analysis of the Eagles agreeing to a 5-year, $255 million contract extension with Jalen Hurts

The Eagles announced on Monday morning that Jalen Hurts and the franchise has agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension through the 2028 season.

The Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts have reached a five-year extension averaging an NFL-record $51 million per year, source confirms to @YahooSports. $255 million total value. $179M guaranteed. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 17, 2023

The moves secure Hurts with Philadelphia for the future while allowing GM Howie Roseman to strike first on resetting the quarterback market.

Hurts gets a no-trade clause in the deal while freeing up about $2 million in cap space for the Eagles to continue retooling the roster.

With the offseason program one week away, here’s an instant move analysis.

Hurts gets an elite deal

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The no-trade clause solidifies the quarterback’s status in Philadelphia, and places Hurts among the elite players in his position.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire