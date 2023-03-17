Instant analysis of the Eagles agreeing to a 2-year, $42M extension with CB Darius Slay

Darius Slay is staying with the Eagles after agreeing to a two-year, $42 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed according to Ian Rapoport.

It’s a 2-year, $42M extension with $23M guaranteed at signing, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. https://t.co/JzkOhRzZDR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

Restructuring Slay’s deal would have created $12,251,250 of cap space for the Eagles, but they’ll now create $13,068,000 of cap space and Slay gets $23 million over 2023 and 2024 with the guaranteed dollars that he was looking for.

If he can maintain his level of play, the Pro Bowl cornerback could end his career earning $42 million and almost $90 over a five-year period in Philadelphia.

With the band back together, here’s an instant analysis of the extension.

Eagles get more cap space



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are keeping Slay on a two-year deal, and the move creates $12 million in cap space with a timely extension per Over The Cap.

Slay maintains an elite salary

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Slay was entering the final year of a three-year, $50 million extension that averaged out to $16 million per season.

With the contract extension, the 2-year, $42 million puts Slay at No. 1 with Jaire Alexander at $21 million per season per Over The Cap.

Don't believe the lies, Slay is elite

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The production was as dominant during the second half of the season, but Slay is far from declining.

Darius Slay recorded a pass defensed on 7 of his 17 targets in man coverage in 2022. Slay was targeted at the 2nd-lowest rate in man coverage among outside cornerbacks last season (12.1%, min. 100 coverage snaps).@bigplay24slay | @Eagles https://t.co/U23ri4JLqS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire