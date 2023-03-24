Instant analysis of the Eagles agreeing to a 1-year deal with safety Terrell Edmunds

Philadelphia made another move at the safety position on Friday, agreeing to a one-year deal with former Steelers first-round pick Terrell Edmunds.

Edmunds has pedigree

His brothers, Trey and Tremaine, played college football at Virginia Tech and are both in the NFL.

Trey is a free agent that has played for the Saints and Steelers, while Tremaine is one of the NFL’s top young linebackers and signed a lucrative deal with the Bears.

Their father, Ferrell Edmunds, played in the NFL as a tight end.

Eagles taking flyers on young players



Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4

After signing older veterans during the last retool, the Eagles are going young at specific positions of need.

Three of the players signed in the secondary are 27 or younger. Terrell Edmunds (26), Justin Evans (27), and Greedy Williams (25).

If Philadelphia can tap into that potential, the retool could result in multiple Super Bowl appearances.

Potential upgrade at the position?

C.J. Gardner-Johnson made big plays in 2022 and was the co-leader in interceptions, but PFF’s grading system suggest Edmunds is the more efficient player.

Terrell Edmunds vs. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Coverage Grade, per PFF

Overall Defense: 30th

Edmunds: 31st

CJGJ: 35th Run Grade, per PFF

Overall Defense: 41st

Edmunds: 40th

CJGJ: 56th#Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 24, 2023

Depth at safety

With the addition of Edmunds, Philadelphia will enter the offseason program with five safeties on the roster.

-Terrell Edmunds

– Reed Blankenship

– K’Von Wallace

– Andre Chachere

– Justin Evans

Blankenship is the apparent starter at free safety and has the athleticism to be a playmaker, while at the strong safety position, Edmunds will likely get the first shot to replace Marcus Epps.

Edmund's role with the Eagles

Edmunds offers some versatility as a true in-the-box safety, but it’ll be on Sean Desai to put the veteran in a position to be successful.

Edmunds logged most of his snaps with Pittsburgh as a box safety, with another 200 snaps coming deep and almost 200 snaps in the slot.

