Instant analysis of the Eagles agreeing to a 1-year, $33M contract extension with Lane Johnson

The Eagles are keeping the integral pieces together for the next few years and are agreeing to a one-year, $33 million contract extension with All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.

The move creates $10 million in cap space while keeping Johnson under contract through the 2026 NFL season.

With Johnson returning, Jason Kelce is the only player on the offensive line not signed through 2025, and it keeps the NFL’s best offensive line intact for at least the next two years.

With the first wave of free agency in the books, here’s an instant analysis of the move.

Financial ramifications

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson had $14,405,000 left on his $72 million contract signed in 2019 and was previously under contract through 2025 and accounted for $47.305 million over the next three years, according to Mike Garafolo. With the new deal, Johnson receives a pay increase each year, plus another season added on.

Lane Johnson was on the #Eagles’ books for $47.305 million over the next three years. Gets one year and $33.445 million added to that. So now under contract for four years, $80.75 million with $30 million of it guaranteed. https://t.co/o4T2VipB4w — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 24, 2023

Extra salary cap space

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson’s 2023 cap number was slated to be $24.2 million. His extension lowers the number to ~$14.8 million.

The Eagles save $9.4 million on this year’s cap, raising the number to about $22 million with the draft looming and Jalen Hurts’ new deal.

Well worth the money

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Last season, Johnson, 32, was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

Story continues

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season.

Johnson played in pain through the 2022 playoffs with a torn adductor, which he underwent surgery for in February.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire