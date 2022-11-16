Instant analysis of Eagles signing DT Linval Joseph ahead of matchup vs. Colts

The Eagles are still 8-1 after a Monday night loss to the Commanders, and they’re working to improve their run defense.

With Jordan Davis set to miss two more weeks with a high ankle sprain, the team is signing veteran run-stuffer Linval Joseph to a deal.

A former Giants second-round pick, Joseph started 12 games for the Chargers in 2021, and he should immediately bolster Philadelphia’s run defense.

Here’s an instant analysis of the move.

Added run stuffer

Joseph is a giant man and should at least eat up space on 12-14 run-downs.

Eagles now back to five defensive tackles

With Jordan Davis out, the Eagles played with only four defensive tackles against Washington, choosing not to elevate Marvin Wilson. The decision was a disaster, as Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave both played nearly 80 snaps in a regular season game.

With Tuipulotu out, Linval Joseph is the fourth defensive tackle, and Marvin Wilson will likely see time on Sunday as well.

