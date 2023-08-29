Instant analysis of Eagles acquiring TE Albert Okwuegbunam from Broncos for a draft pick

Philadelphia added another tight end to the roster ahead of the 4:00 PM roster deadline, acquiring Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 draft from Broncos for a 2025 sixth round pick.

Another trade: Broncos traded TE Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Eagles for a 2025 sixth-round pick, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

With Okwuegbunam’s arrival, the Eagles now have four tight ends and a decision to make in the next 48 hours as the organization builds a practice squad.

With the move now complete, here’s an instant analysis of the move.

Okwuegbunam has produced

Okwuegbunam had 7 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos final preseason game.

A 2020 4th-round pick, he’s logged 54 catches for 546 yards and 4 scores in 3 seasons in Denver.

Eagles swooped in ahead of the waiver wire

Denver was going to part ways with the tight end, and with Howie Roseman always doing his due diligence, Philadelphia struck a deal.

The #Broncos were going to waive Okwuegbunam but the #Eagles didn't want to leave that to chance. They get a player they likely wouldn't have got if Okwuegbunam hit the wire. https://t.co/zGpfqGrajG — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 29, 2023

