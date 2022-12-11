Instant analysis of Eagles 48-22 win over Giants in Week 14

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while making NFL history, as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth and held onto the No. 1 spot in the NFC.

Hurts again placed himself squarely in the MVP race after passing for 217 yards and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.

Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns while logging his first 1,000-yard season in his career.

Here’s an instant analysis of the Week 14 win.

Miles Sanders/Justin Jefferson eclipes 1,000 yards

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders finally added that 1,000-rushing season to his resume.

Eagles point differential

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Eagles are like an explosive college basketball team and will run out in spurts on their opponents.

Jalen Hurts MVP

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Hurts finished the game 21-for-31 passing with 217 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions, along with 77 rushing yards on seven carries for another touchdown. Hurts had four big-time throws to zero turnover-worthy plays on the day per PFF.

