Instant analysis of Eagles 48-22 win over Giants in Week 14

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while making NFL history, as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth and held onto the No. 1 spot in the NFC.

Hurts again placed himself squarely in the MVP race after passing for 217 yards and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.

Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns while logging his first 1,000-yard season in his career.

Here’s an instant analysis of the Week 14 win.

Miles Sanders/Justin Jefferson eclipes 1,000 yards

Sanders finally added that 1,000-rushing season to his resume.

Speaking of 1,000 yards, A.J. Brown also went over the mark during the #Eagles' last drive in receiving yards. The last receiver to accomplish the feat for the franchise was Jeremy Maclin, again in 2014. https://t.co/ZCP4KeBp9n — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 11, 2022

Eagles point differential

The Eagles are like an explosive college basketball team and will run out in spurts on their opponents.

With today's win, Eagles have an NFL-best +138 point differential to go along with NFL-best 12-1 record. They would have to lose 2 of final 4 (Bears, Cowboys, Saints, Giants) to NOT get a bye. If they lose to DAL in Wk 16 and win other 3, they are still NFC's No. 1 seed. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) December 11, 2022

Jalen Hurts MVP

Hurts finished the game 21-for-31 passing with 217 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions, along with 77 rushing yards on seven carries for another touchdown. Hurts had four big-time throws to zero turnover-worthy plays on the day per PFF.

