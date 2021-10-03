Instant analysis from Eagles 42-30 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4

The Eagles defense surrendered 40+ points for the second straight week as Kansas City ran away from the Birds en route to a 42-30 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

Andy Reid made history on Sunday, becoming the first head coach to win 100 games with two separate teams.

Here is the instant analysis from Sunday’s loss.

Patrick Mahomes dazzled after slow start

Jalen Hurts outplayed Mahomes in the first half, but the MVP sizzled in the second half of action.

Mahomes pressured the Eagles secondary to the tune of 471 total yards, six touchdowns drives, and zero punts.

Jalen Hurts bounce back performance

The Eagles’ third straight loss wasn’t on Hurts, who once again proved that he can be Philadelphia’s quarterback of the future. Hurts missed on a few throws, but finished the afternoon 32-48 passing, for 387-yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts started out 3-3 for 56 yards on the opening drive but overthrew Zach Ertz in the end zone and the Eagles settled for Jake Elliott’s 29-yard field goal.

DeVonta Smith is who we thought he was

After two miserable weeks, Smith exploded for his first 100-yard receiving performance as a member of the Eagles.

Smith caught seven passes for a career-high 122 yards. Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, had 115 yards receiving in the first three games combined.

