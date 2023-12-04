Instant analysis of Eagles 42-19 loss to 49ers in Week 13
The Eagles played their third game in 13 days, and it showed on Sunday afternoon, as the home team was dominated by a motivated 49ers squad, 42-19.
Deebo Samuel had three total touchdowns, and Brock Purdy was nearly perfect, going 19-27 for 314 yards, four touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a flawless 148.8 rating.
San Francisco was 8-11 on third downs and gashed Philadelphia for 456 total yards after finishing the first quarter with negative yardage.
The Eagles have gone 2-1 on their five-game gauntlet and will prepare for another Sunday showdown against Dallas in Week 14 with the NFC East on the line.
With the fans ushering out early, here’s the instant analysis of Sunday’s shocking defeat.
Head of security ejected
DeVonta Smith took offense to Greenlaw slamming him to the turf after a catch, and words were exchanged between both teams. During the mini-skirmish, Greenlaw shoved DiSandro in the face, causing another scuffle, before penalties were assessed and both men ejected.
The Eagles promptly responded with a 10-play, 58-yard touchdown-scoring drive buoyed by huge catches from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Deebo Samuel snatched our chain
Deebo Samuel had a 0.1% chance of scoring when he caught the ball on his 48-yard TD.
🔹 Yards After Catch: 43
🔹 Expected YAC: 2
🔹 YAC Over Expected: +41
After talking the talk, Samuel walk the walk to the tune of 4 catches for 116 yards and two scores in the passing game.
Samuel also had 3 carries for 22 yards and one rushing touchdown.
TeeDeebo
Jalen Carter learning lessons
Carter had 3 tackles on the night and could be hitting the infamous rookie wall.
Can Shaq Leonard help
Nicholas Morrow led the Eagles with 8 tackles, but he’ll remembered for getting beat on two different long gains from Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.
The Shaq Leonard decision looms this week, as well. Zach Cunningham's return will help, but LBs appear to be an issue right now.
Jalen Hurts
Hurts was 26-45 passing, for 298 yards, 1 passing touchdown and 0 interceptions. Hurts also had 7 carries for 20 yards and 1 touchdown as a rusher, scoring his 100th career NFL touchdown.