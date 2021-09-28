Instant analysis from Eagles 41-21 loss to the Cowboys in Week 3

Nick Sirianni embraced a new culture and jumped headfirst into one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries this week, but Monday night showed that Philadelphia has a long way to go.

The Eagles were dominated in a game that wasn’t as close as the score or stats showed, as Dallas was impressive during a 41-21 victory over Philadelphia in the team’s home opener at AT&T Stadium.

With the win, Dallas moves to 2-1 on the season, and the Cowboys are in sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Here is some instant analysis from Monday’s ugly loss.

1. Jalen Hurts battled

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quartern at AT&T Stadium.

Hurts hasn't even started 10 NFL games and Monday night was a tale of ups and downs for the second-year quarterback. He battled all night long, was late on some throws, and continued playing hard down the stretch. Hurts finished 25 of 39 passing, for 326-yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Hurts also led the Eagles in rushing yards with 31 on 8 carries.

2. Eagles have no desire to utilize running game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Miles Sanders #26 against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Things were supposed to change under Nick Sirianni, and on Monday night, Miles Sanders was again underutilized at the running back position. Sanders had two total carries for 27 yards. Philadelphia only rushed the ball 11 times, with Jalen Hurts carrying 8 times.

3. Eagles defense vulnerable

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) and cornerback Steven Nelson (3) tackle Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Philadelphia gave up 238-yards passing, 162-rushing yards, and five total touchdowns in a complete beatdown. Take away Fletcher Cox's touchdown and this Eagles defense was gashed on the ground and through the air.

4. Philadelphia most penalized team in football

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles logged 11 penalties on the night and they're the most penalized team in the league, with an average of 11 penalties per game. Young staff and the young roster are showing.

5. Cowboys record

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (1) celebrates with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) after making a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

The 41-points scored by Dallas is the most given up by Philadelphia in this rivalry since 1971 per Reuben Frank.

