Instant analysis of Eagles 40-34 loss to Cowboys in Week 16

The Eagles are battered and a bit flustered after an ugly 34-27 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday that was buoyed by four turnovers on offense, and an inability to get off the field on third downs as a defense.

DeVonta Smith is special

DeVonta Smith had 113 yards in the contest, marking the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his young career.

8/113/2 for DeVonta, the best game of his young career. pic.twitter.com/834pHyJV4H — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 25, 2022

Smith entered the NFL with questions about his size, but he’s without a doubt the toughest pass catcher in football.

Remember when DeVonta Smith was to skinny to play in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/0JRsHbmaX4 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) December 25, 2022

Eagles injury woes

The Eagles had hoped to lock up the division and overall No. 1 seed so several key guys could get some rest.

They’ll now head to New Orleans needing a win to clinch the division and home-field advantage, but they’ll be severely beaten up.

Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, and Jordan Davis all exited the game with what could be lengthy injuries.

The roof isn't caving in

No team wants to lose, but stacking 13 wins to one loss allows this team some area for disaster. The Eagles are still 13-2, first in the division and the conference, with a game against the rebuilding Saints on the docket for Week 17.

Philadelphia wins and they are in, allowing for players to rest.

This team still almost won a shootout in Dallas after turning the football over four times, while also playing without Jalen Hurts and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Things are going to be fine.

