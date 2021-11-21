Instant analysis from Eagles 40-29 win over the Saints in Week 11

Jalen Hurts continues to get better on a weekly basis and he could be that closer to being named king of the Eagles franchise.

Hurts dominated the Saints for the second straight season, rushing for three scores, coupled with a Darius Slay pick-six off of Trevor Siemian, as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints 40-29 on Sunday.

The Eagles (5-6) have won two in a row, while the Saints (5-5) dropped their third straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury.

Here is the instant analysis from Week 11.

Eagles defense was active

Up until a huge 28-yard run, the Eagles had held the Saints to under 44-total yards rushing through the third quarter.

Philadelphia gave up 22 points in the fourth quarter but prevented the big plays when it mattered most.

Eagles NFL best rushing attack

Several heads are better than one, and the Philadelphia Eagles are now running teams out of the building with four ball carriers.

Philadelphia Rushing stat line

CAR YDS AVG TD LONG

Miles Sanders 16 94 5.9 0 25

Jalen Hurts 18 69 3.8 3 24

Jordan Howard 10 63 6.3 0 18

Boston Scott 6 16 2.7 0 5

Slay NFL's top playmaking cornerback

Slay made history on Sunday, returning an interception for a pick-six and his third defensive touchdown in six weeks. The score put the Eagles up 27-7 at halftime and Slay became only the second defender in Eagles history to produce three defensive touchdowns in a single season.

Former Eagles standout cornerback Eric Allen completed the feat during the 1993 season, taking four turnovers back for touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are all the Eagles

No, it actually could be true, as Goedert and Smith were the only pass catchers with a stat midway through the fourth. Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins were both held without catches.

Smith had 4 catches four 61-yards on 6 targets, while Goedert had 5 catches for 62-yards on 6 targets.

Arcega-Whiteside sighting

The former 2nd-round pick is constantly ridiculed for his inability to make plays or justify his draft position, but Sunday’s 23-yard catch and run played a huge role in Philadelphia putting the game away.

