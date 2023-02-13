Instant analysis of Eagles 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 on Sunday, to win their second Super Bowl title in the past four seasons.

An amazing contest was marred by a controversial holding penalty called on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that gave the Chiefs a chance to run the clock down and kick a 27-yard game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, which Harrison Butker promptly made.

Regular season MVP Patrick Mahomes took home the Super Bowl LVII MVP as well after he finished 21 of 27 for 182 yards with three touchdowns. Kansas City scored a touchdown on its first three drives of the second half after trailing at halftime 24-14.

With the confetti falling and all eyes on NFL free agency, here is an instant analysis of the devastating loss.

Birds had no answer for Travis Kelce

Kelce (six catches, 81 yards, touchdown) didn’t have a 100-yard game, but he was a productive game and allowed other Chiefs playmakers to flourish.

Kadarius Toney broke the Eagles hearts

The former Giants wide receiver didn’t win MVP, but he made the most important plays.

Toney had a 65-yard punt return – the longest in Super Bowl history – with 10:11 left in the game.

A Skyy Moore 4-yard touchdown reception a few plays later helped put the Chiefs up 35-27 with 9:22 left in the game.

Toney’s 5-yard touchdown minutes prior put the Chiefs ahead in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Hurts is the future

Hurts didn’t get the win, but he made history and more than made the case for being the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The All-Pro quarterback was 27-38(71%) passing for 374 total yards, 4 total TDs, a 103.4 passer rating, and one fumble.

Pacheco battered the Eagles

The former Rutgers running back didn’t have a 100-yard game, but he ran with physicality and bounced back after a hard hit from C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Eagles held without a sack

The Eagles led the NFL in sacks (78) but were unable to get Mahomes on the ground, a huge reason for the 38-point outburst.

Mahomes finished the game with a 131.8 quarterback rating.

