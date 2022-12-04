Instant analysis of Eagles 35-10 win over Titans in Week 13

Philadelphia is now 10-1 after a dominant 35-10 victory over Tennessee at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts was dynamic on the afternoon, going 29 of 39 passing for 380 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts also had five carries for 12 yards and one touchdown.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both went over 100 yards on the day, and the former Titans draft pick logged two impactful scoring plays against his old team.

Jonathan Gannon dialed up the pressure

The Eagles were dominant against the Titans’ offensive line, sacking quarterback Ryan Tannehill six times on the afternoon.

Eagles now have 6 sacks this afternoon, tied for second-most this season. They now have 42 this season. Eagles had 29 sacks last season. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 4, 2022

Josh Sweat led the Eagles with four tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Jalen Hurts is locked in

Jalen Hurts finishes just 8 yards shy of a career high in passing yards 380 on day vs Titans with 4 Total TDs (3 passing) pic.twitter.com/OQ9YmYClf5 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 4, 2022

