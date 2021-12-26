Instant analysis from Eagles 34-10 win over the Giants in Week 16

After a slow start, the Eagles dominated, as Jalen Hurts hooked up with Lane Johnson for a touchdown and Alex Singleton return an interception for a score as the Birds rolled to a 34-10 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Philadelphia could clinch a playoff berth next week with a win and some help. Here are several observations and some post-game analyses.

Jalen Hurts rebounds

After a poor start to the game, Hurts was able to settle down and lead his team, while making plays with his arm.

Hurts’ was 17 of 29 passing, for 199-yards and 2 scores, along with a 102 QBR.

Eagles run the Giants out of the building

Even with Miles Sanders leaving the game with a hand injury, Philadelphia still amassed 130-yards rushing, with Hurts only logging two carries.

Boston Scott and Jordan Howard also had solid second half.

Where they stand

The Eagles have stayed the course all season long and they’re now finally above .500 and in control of their own destiny.

Philadelphia has now won five of their past six games and if they beat Washington next week and Dallas in Week 18, they could move up as far as 6th in the NFC.

DeVonta Smith rebounds

After a rough outing against James Bradberry in the first matchup, Smith rebounded with 80-yards on 5 catches, showing toughness and grit along the way.

The 80-yards puts Smith on pace for 1,000-yards this season and DeSean Jackson’s rookie record.

