Instant analysis from Eagles’ 32-6 win over the Falcons in Week 1

Jalen Hurts was poised and DeVonta Smith looked electric as the Philadelphia Eagles gave Nick Sirianni a win in his coaching debut with a 32-6 victory over the struggling Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Here is some instant analysis from Sunday’s action.

Nick Sirianni has a plan

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It was only the season opener against a bad Falcons team, but Sirianni had the Eagles prepared and his team responded in a way that good ball clubs are supposed to again inferior opposition. https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1437152365879115777 Sirianni was creative on offense, mixing up his schemes and formations while putting Jalen Hurts in the best position to be successful. The rookie head coach started Myles Sanders off slow but utilized the running game to wear down Atlanta late.

Hurts looked confident

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After months of speculation about the Eagles quarterback position, Hurts came out and put the doubters on notice. The second-year passer was efficient, confident in the pocket while making all the right decisions as he avoided any turnovers. While Carson Wentz was battered during his debut with the Colts, Hurts was untouched for the most part, while tossing touchdown passes of 18 yards to DeVonta Smith, 9 yards to Dallas Goedert, and 23 yards to Jalen Reagor.

Eagles defense aggressive and dynamic

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia got pressure up front, held Matt Ryan to 164-yards passing, and sacked the veteran quarterback three times on the day. The Eagles gave up 6 points on the afternoon, while only giving up six in Jonathan Gannon's debut.

1

1