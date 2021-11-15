Instant analysis from Eagles 30-13 win over the Broncos in Week 10

Don’t look now, but the Eagles (4-6) are in a position to control their playoff destiny after defeating the Denver Broncos 30-13 on the road.

Jalen Hurts played well, Jordan Howard and Boston Scott ran strong, allowing DeVonta Smith the space to roam free for two first-half touchdowns.

Here’s some instant analysis and observations from the Week 10 win.

T.J. Edwards is a keeper

The Eagles simply need to find a playmaking outside linebacker, but T.J. Edwards should remain the man in the middle for Philadelphia.

Edwards had 7 tackles, 1 pass defended and played a major role in limiting the Broncos to about 20 yards total rushing in the second half.

Hurts making Howie Roseman's decision hard

A couple of days after Howie Roseman watched Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell in person, Hurts dominated the Broncos with his pace and utilizing his legs when needed.

Hurts was 16-23 passing for 178-yards and two touchdowns, with one ugly interception. As a rusher, Hurts carried the ball 14 times for 52 yards, with several timely first downs.

He and Nick Sirianni are meshing at the right time.

Jonathan Gannon responded to the adversity

A week after Justin Herbert looked near perfect in a Chargers win, Gannon mixed things up on defense, pressured Bridgewater, played some man, and held a Broncos offense that thumped the Cowboys in Week 9, to 13 points and 96 yards rushing. Gannon’s defense held Melvin Gordan and Javonte Williams to under 50-yards rushing apiece.

