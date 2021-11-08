Instant analysis from Eagles 27-24 loss to the Chargers in Week 9

The Eagles fell to 3-6 on the season after a maddeningly frustrating loss that saw another quarterback put up a near-perfect performance.

In a performance almost similar to that of Derek Carr, Justin Herbert carved Philadelphia up through the air, dominated time of possession in the second half and the Chargers moved to 5-3 on the season with the hard-fought victory.

Here is some instant analysis from the outcome.

Justin Herbert was outstanding

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia would like a dynamic passing game on offense and Herbert offered another glimpse into what life can be like when you have an elite signal-caller.

Herbert was 32-38 for 356-yards and 2 touchdowns with a 123.2 QBR. The Eagles didn’t sack the Chargers star on the day and Steven Nelson landed the only quarterback hit.

2. Jonathan Gannon fell back into bad habits

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Clearly, personnel is impacting Gannon’s thinking when he takes a passive approach to defending a high-powered offense.

Fearing Justin Herbert’s ability to put up points in spurts, Gannon backed off, didn’t blitz much, and played to keep Chargers defenders in front of the Eagles.

Herbert completed passes to 9 different receivers and guys like Donald Parham flourished in positive matchups.

Hurts is close

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Say what you want about what he lacks, but the Eagles’ second-year quarterback is an accurate pass away from being among the NFL’s best. Hurts was 11 of 17 for 162 yards and one passing touchdown.

Hurts missed on Dallas Goedert early and a few times in the second half while targeting DeVonta Smith, but he was poised and made clutch plays late while finding his former Alabama teammate for a late touchdown.

Hurts 62 rushing yards also helped put the Eagles in a position to win.

DeVonta Smith is special

Story continues

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Heisman Trophy winner had 5 catches for 116-yards and 1 touchdown against the Chargers. Smith is going to be as he logged his second 100-yard game on the season for the rookie and 10th overall draft pick.

1

1