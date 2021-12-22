Instant analysis from Eagles 27-17 win over Washington in Week 15

Jalen Hurts put to rest any discussions about a quarterback controversy, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another, helping the Eagles defeat a valiant Washington team, 27-17 Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Washington played without five starters who remained in NFL COVID-19 protocol, while Philadelphia was without rookie left guard, Landon Dickerson.

Philadelphia will now turn their attention to the Giants, but here are several key takeaways from Tuesday night.

1. Eagles rushing into history

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia rushed for 238-yards, their 5th game with at least 200 rushing yards this year.

Only two Eagles teams have had more 200-yard games: 1948 (8) and 1950 (6). Miles Sanders led the Eagles with 131 yards, the highest rushing total of his career.

Jordan Howard complimented Sanders with 69-yards on 15-carries.

2. Hurts was solid after rough start

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Whether it was the knocking the rust off or Nick Sirianni having harsh words, Hurts was able to quickly regroup after a disastrous start to the game.

During his first start in over 23-days, Hurts scored on a pair of QB sneaks to set the single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10, while also connecting with Greg Ward on a 19-yard TD pass. Hurts finished 20 of 26 for 296 yards passing and made several timely throws.

3. Dallas Goedert growing into a star

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Goedert had his second-straight 100-yard game, this time logging 135-yards on 7 carries, and it could have been a bigger game had he not dropped two passes.

4. Eagles defense

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philly’s run defense was shaky at times, especially in the first half, but after some adjustments, Jonathan Gannon’s group was able to corral Antonio Gibson, holding the running back to 26-yards on 15 carries.

Against the pass, Darius Slay gave up an early big play to Terry McLaurin, but the talented Washington wideout had 2 catches for 51-yards on the night.

5. Nick Sirianni is a keeper

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sirianni was huge on the night, calling an absolutely brilliant game while mixing up formations and unveiling Darius Slay on offense. Jalen Hurts threw 26 efficient passes, while the Eagles ran the ball 33 times with the running backs alone and 41 times if you count Hurts’s 8 carries. Sirianni was able to get all of his main weapons involved on the night.

