Instant analysis of Eagles 26-17 win over the Cowboys in Week 6

The Eagles maintained a stranglehold on the NFC East with a hard-fought 26-17 win over the Cowboys in which Philadelphia blew a 20-point lead.

A.J. Brown led Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown in a highly intense contest against Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

DeVonta Smith had five catches for 44 yards, while Dallas Goedert held two catches for 22 yards on five targets.

The Eagles top-ranked offensive line held Micah Parsons without a sack and will now enter the bye week undefeated.

Jalen Hurts

It wasn’t pretty but Hurts finally got a win over the Cowboys and pushed the Eagles to 6-0 on the season.

Hurts was 15 of 25 for 155 yards and one passing touchdown while logging a season-low nine carries for 27 yards.

Eagles exposed Cooper Rush

An active Eagles defense silenced any talk of a quarterback controversy or Dak Prescott not getting his job back.

Rush was 18-38 for 181 yards passing, one touchdown, and three costly interceptions. The opening drive of the third quarter was Rush’s best drive of the game, and Dallas will now turn things back over to Prescott, who’ll return from his thumb injury.

Running games flashed

Both running backs were impactful and a huge part of their team’s offense.

Ezekiel Elliott kept the Cowboys in the game with hard running and finished with 13 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Miles Sanders logged 18 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown for Philadelphia.

