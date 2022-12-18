Instant analysis of Eagles 25-20 win over the Bears in Week 15

The Eagles are 13-1 and heading to Dallas to face the Cowboys, who were shocked in overtime after losing to the Jaguars.

Philadelphia absorbed two early interceptions from quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the defense limited Justin Fields and the Bears when it mattered most.

The Eagles sacked Justin Fields six times and held Chicago to less than 300 yards of total offense on the afternoon.

Here’s an instant analysis of Philadelphia’s hard-fought win.

Jalen Hurts running TOO much

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

After a quarterback sneak late in the fourth quarter, Hurts was slow to get up after taking another punishing hit from the Bears’ aggressive defense.

His three rushing touchdowns on the day gave him 13 for the season, but the blows are starting to have an impact.

Eagles dynamic duo at WR

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Brown and DeVonta Smith again went over 100 yards receiving each on the day and they did it in opposite fashion.

Smith made all the tough physical grabs, while A.J. Brown is a walking highlight reel.

AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are the first Eagles duo to each have over 120 recieving yards in the same game since 2004. — Tucker Bagley (@TBagleySports) December 18, 2022

Smith had five catches for 126 yards, while Brown had nine catches for a career-high 181 yards.

Story continues

Eagles defense

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Even with the Eagles’ offense fumbling around in the first half, Philadelphia’s defense held Chicago to 13 points through 3.5 quarters and 213 yards of total offense.

Fields tossed a late touchdown pass to Byron Pringle, but the Birds were focused for the most part.

Philadelphia held the Bears to 248 yards of total offense and three turnovers on the afternoon while making plays when it mattered despite giving up 95 yards rushing to Fields.

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders went almost 30 minutes without a carry and finished the day with 42 yards on 11 carries.

Philadelphia will need to run the ball if they want the win at Dallas, and Sanders will need to see his share of touches.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire