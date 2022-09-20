Instant analysis of Eagles 24-7 beatdown of Vikings in Week 2

The Eagles made a statement on Monday night, dominating from the start while controlling the pace in an impressive 24-7 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was the best player on the field, going 26 of 31 passing for 333 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Hurts also had 11 carries for 52 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the night while controlling the pace and making timely throws.

Philadelphia harrassed Kirk Cousins on defense into 27-46 attempts for 221 yards, one touchdown, and three costly interceptions.

Here’s an instant analysis from the night.

Jalen Hurts is maturing

Blessed with the same staff for the second straight year, Hurts is blossoming into a more accurate passer and Monday night was his best performance as a pro.

Balanced attack

The Eagles had a perfect run-pass ratio, and Hurts was much improved with spreading the football around in Week two.

Philadelphia passed for 363 yards, rushed for 163 yards, and Hurts connected with eight different receivers on the night.

Jonathan Gannon heard the calls

After a week of scrutiny and criticism, Gannon responded with a near-perfect game plan, holding Justin Jefferson to under 50-yards receiving while also disrupting the Vikings’ offense with timely pressure off the edge.

Gannon played more zone and reduced the amount of running room for Minnesota skill players.

