Instant analysis from Eagles 20-16 win over Washington in Week 17

The Eagles all but wrapped an NFC playoff spot after a hard-fought 20-16 comeback win over the Washington Football Team on the road.

Jalen Hurts ran six times for 45 yards, and was also efficient as a passer, going 17 of 26 passing, for 214-yards, as Philadelphia continues to control their own destiny.

Afterward, the talk was about Hurts being gracious towards Eagles fans after a railing collapsed near the tunnel.

Here’s an instant analysis of Sunday’s huge win.

1. Eagles all but in the postseason

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Fans fall from the stands after a railing gives way as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) leaves the field after the Eagles’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the day, they had a 91 percent chance of making the postseason with a win — odds that would have dropped to 39 percent with a loss, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Philadelphia will make the postseason tonight for the first time since 2019 if Minnesota loses at Green Bay and either New Orleans loses to Carolina or San Francisco beats Houston.

2. Eagles settled down after being shredded by Taylor Heinicke

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) attempts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

QB Taylor Heinicke opened the game 11-of-11, helping Washington sprint out to a 16-7 halftime lead — and finished 27 of 36 passing, for 247-yards and one costly interception.

3. Boston Scott comes up big

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) dives over Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) to score a touchdown during the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Boston Scott scored a pair of touchdowns in Miles Sanders’ absence to fuel the comeback. The Eagles now have 24 rushing touchdowns this season, their most since 1949.

