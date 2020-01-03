Boulder continues to be a house of horrors for Dana Atlman and the Oregon Ducks.

Colorado (12-2) defeated the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (11-3) 74-65 at the CU Events Center; an arena that the Ducks have yet to win at since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 conference. The losing streak has reached nine games.

Here are our takeaways of the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rough shooting first half

The Ducks scored a season-low 22 points in the first half, eight points shy of their season-low in a half set against Seton Hall. They shot just 34.6 percent from the field in the first half due to Colorado forcing bad shots late in the shot clock. In the first ten minutes alone the Ducks took six shots with less than five seconds remaining on the shot clock. Not to mention, the Ducks had horrid three-point shooting.

Atrocious shooting from beyond the arc

The Ducks entered the game as the fifth-best shooting team from beyond the arc in the nation at 41.7 percent. Today, not only did the Ducks not make a three-pointer in the first half, but they didn't make one until Anthony Mathis nailed one with 12:21 left in the second half. The Ducks finished the game shooting 16.1 percent with only three made threes.

The Ducks will be fine

Story continues

Given the horrid three-point shooting and a history of always losing in Boulder, the Ducks shouldn't leave this game worried. They will not need to play at CU Events Center again the rest of the season and the Ducks should shoot better than they did tonight in all other future games. This is one of those performances that tend to happen and you watch the film once before forgetting it completely. The season is long and letdowns are expected, especially on the road. Dana Altman teams always peak in March and regardless of this outcome this team will be dangerous in the NCAA Tournament.





Instant Analysis: Ducks remain winless in Boulder against Colorado originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest