Instant Analysis: Draft experts weigh in on Cowboys’ pick Mazi Smith

As the first round of Thursday’s night NFL draft played out, the surprises came fast and furious. But along with the blockbuster trades, unexpected falls, and Detroit helpfully taking their guys way too early came the gradual realization for Cowboys fans that their team would have a slew of their targeted prospects to choose from with the 26th pick.

So many marquee names, in fact, that one had to wonder if the smartest move might be to drop back a few picks to get one of them plus… an extra selection.

But when it came their turn, Dallas selected Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the 26th pick.

Defensive tackle was a real position of need, and Smith is one of the best in this year’s class. Whether he warranted a Day 1 pick over other defensive prospects like Nolan Smith and Joey Porter Jr. is a topic that will be hotly debated by Cowboys Nation, but the war room sure seemed happy as they made the pick official.

Here’s Smith’s draft profile, according to a host of the top outlets.

Steve Muench, ESPN

Smith is an outstanding run defender and one of the strongest prospects in the 2023 class. His ability to clog the middle and make plays within the tackle box is outstanding. He has violent hands and impressive short-area quickness for his size. He needs to learn to tie his hands to his feet, and he lacks closing burst as a pass-rusher.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

A two-year starter at Michigan, Smith was the linchpin of the defensive line at nose tackle in coordinator Jesse Minter’s scheme, playing up and down the line. Although his backfield production is underwhelming, he is a better pass rusher than his career sacks (0.5) would indicate (finished second on the team with 25 pressures in 2022). Ranked No. 1 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Smith plays with extraordinary power to welcome double teams or dismantle single blockers with his patient eyes and torqued hands. His football instincts are well developed to feel blocking pressures and track the football, however, he needs to be a more controlled finisher as a tackler. Smith might never light up the stat sheet with backfield production, but he will be an above average NFL run defender and flashes pass rush potential with his natural leverage, body quickness and remarkable power. He fits multiple fronts, but he is ideally suited as a shade in the middle of the line, similar in ways to a bigger Brandon Mebane.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Dontari Poe might be the physical and athletic player comparison for Smith, but more consistency from Smith is needed before he finds the Pro Bowl, as Poe did twice in his career. Smith’s blend of size and quickness is rare. He can punch and control a base block with relative ease. However, he struggles to match the initial movement of move blockers, which diminishes his effectiveness. He has space-eating potential but needs to become more consistent at taking on double teams and securing his gap. Smith’s size and testing could give his draft slotting some juice but he’s more of a Day 2 talent with exciting upside than a plug-and-play starter.

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Smith has a powerful build and great raw power that comes with his frame. The Michigan DT can quickly generate power after displacing blockers, using leg drive to shove blockers back into the pocket. He’s shown he can knock back blockers with full extensions, and he carries great force into contact with his mass and burst. With his high-level raw power, Smith can plow blockers upright off the snap and break into the backfield. He also showcases the necessary rotational strength and upper-body torque to throw blockers aside when properly leveraged.

Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Smith is a tremendous run-stuffer in the middle of Michigan’s defense. He plays with outstanding physical strength at the point of attack to disrupt blocking concepts. His strength and physicality is an asset and allows him to reset the line of scrimmage. Smith is a heavy-handed puncher who can generate substantial knock-back power in the run game. He displays the ability to drive blockers into the backfield and create interior penetration. Smith is disruptive on downhill run attempts due to his ability to occupy multiple lanes and gaps. Michigan asks him to handle those two-gap assignments and potential double teams in the run game. Smith’s lateral agility is impressive for his size. He has the ability to work down the line of scrimmage in the zone run game as a play or backside defender. His pass-rush skill set is predicated on power and driving blockers into the lap of the quarterback. He has a powerful club move to knock his opponents off-balance, soften the rush angle, and pressure the quarterback. That surprising athleticism shows up on twists and stunts to free him up. Smith has a nice closing burst on the football. There are not many near 340-pound defensive linemen that can move the way Smith has shown, in pursuit.

Staff, The 33rd Team

Smith is a big-bodied nose tackle with good movement skills in his arsenal. He does a good job moving laterally to slip blocks and get into the backfield. He shows a good ability to finish, rarely missing tackles. He plays with good hand-technique and placement, striking the offensive lineman in the target area. He shows good vision to see the play develop in front of him.

Smith possesses average shock in his punch without much blowback. He needs to get more stout at the point-of-attack to hold his ground. He has just an average initial get-off up the field. He will not dominate his hole and needs to use his movement skills to win.

NFL Draft Bible, SI.com

Smith takes snaps all across the defensive interior for Michigan, including at 0-tech, 1-tech, 2-tech, and 3-tech. The senior is credited with benching a maximum of 550 lbs. and putting up 22 reps of 325 lbs. (the NFL Combine uses 225 lbs. for its bench press exercise). Smith jumps 33 inches in the vertical and 9’4.5″ in the broad. He runs a 4.41 20-yard shuttle, which would’ve tied Thomas Booker for the best mark among interior defensive linemen at the 2022 NFL Combine. Smith runs a 6.95 three-cone, which would’ve only trailed Darrian Beavers, Aidan Hutchinson, and Travon Walker among all box defenders at last year’s combine. He also posts an 11.90 60-yard shuttle time. Smith possesses immense upper body and core strength to torque defenders. His physical traits are among the best in the 2023 draft class. Smith’s athleticism allows him to operate as a two-gap lineman, carry momentum and speed on stunts, flatten his rush angle slightly, and display unique quickness and suddenness at his size. The senior’s motor runs hot. He offers upside as a pursuit player because of his closing burst and ability to disengage from blocks and redirect to the football. As a run defender, Smith’s eyes see into the backfield and track the running back. He holds the point of attack against double teams and displays the grip strength to pull linemen off balance. As a pass rusher, Smith uses a push-pull, club, and bull rush moves. He’s also working on a one-armed stab to throw linemen off balance. The former four-star recruit battles through his half-man rush and gets his hands up for pass breakups when he can’t reach the quarterback. His hands are powerful and violent. From his junior to senior season, Smith improved his lower body composition and strength and significantly improved his hand counters. Unfortunately, Smith is often late off the snap and lacks an explosive first step. There are instances where he’s washed down the line, and he struggles to generate displacement against double teams. He has good but not elite arm length and deploys his hands late. Smith still needs to refine his arsenal of pass-rush moves and counters. His hands are powerful but lack purpose. The All-Big Ten selection’s pass rush stalls after his initial move too frequently, and it’s unknown if he’ll be a two-down or three-down player at the next level. Finally, Smith’s pad level rises quickly after the snap and leads to him consistently losing the leverage battle.

Staff, CBS Sports

Mazi Smith is one of the most athletic NTs to enter the NFL in a while. Not compact, but tall and wide. His flashes of pass-rush ability are outstanding; push-pull, arm over, straight bull rush all very solid, although he’s not a bulldozer pushing the pocket. His leverage isn’t great. He does adequate planting roots against doubles teams, but it’s not a specialty. His run-stopping is mostly contingent upon him using his athleticism to get to the ball. He’s not a tremendous block-shedder right now. However, he tracks down RBs very well for being a large NT. He won’t be an every-down player in the NFL, but his physical profile and pass-rushing refinement make him a fun NT prospect.

